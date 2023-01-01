About this product
A popular hybrid strain that has a reputation for its sweet, dessert-like aroma and flavor profile. It has a dense, compact bud structure that is usually light green with purple hues and covered in orange hairs and trichomes. When opening the bag, one can expect a light hazy scent of berries. When breaking down these sticky nugs, sweet, fruity and creamy scents with notes of blueberry and lavender are revealed. The initial dry hit offers heavy flavors of fresh berries followed by slight undertones of fresh earthy pine. The flavor profile is just as sweet as the aroma, with hints of blueberry, mint, and lemon zest. Overall, Gelato 41 (INDOOR) is known for its balanced effects and delicious taste, making it a popular choice for both recreational and medicinal users.
Primary Aromas: Berries, Pine, Mint
Smell Profile: Upon opening the bag, one can expect a dry cereal like scent with hints of gas. The complex aroma is accented by a semi-sweet floral undertone.
Taste Profile: Take a hit to reveal a layered flavor of spicey dough followed by floral accents and undertones of berries.
Preferred Time of Use: All Day
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium
THCa - 25.00%
CBGa - 1.28%
THC (Delta9) - 0.29%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 26.6%
Primary Aromas: Berries, Pine, Mint
Smell Profile: Upon opening the bag, one can expect a dry cereal like scent with hints of gas. The complex aroma is accented by a semi-sweet floral undertone.
Taste Profile: Take a hit to reveal a layered flavor of spicey dough followed by floral accents and undertones of berries.
Preferred Time of Use: All Day
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium
THCa - 25.00%
CBGa - 1.28%
THC (Delta9) - 0.29%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 26.6%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.