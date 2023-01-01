A popular hybrid strain that has a reputation for its sweet, dessert-like aroma and flavor profile. It has a dense, compact bud structure that is usually light green with purple hues and covered in orange hairs and trichomes. When opening the bag, one can expect a light hazy scent of berries. When breaking down these sticky nugs, sweet, fruity and creamy scents with notes of blueberry and lavender are revealed. The initial dry hit offers heavy flavors of fresh berries followed by slight undertones of fresh earthy pine. The flavor profile is just as sweet as the aroma, with hints of blueberry, mint, and lemon zest. Overall, Gelato 41 (INDOOR) is known for its balanced effects and delicious taste, making it a popular choice for both recreational and medicinal users.



Primary Aromas: Berries, Pine, Mint



Smell Profile: Upon opening the bag, one can expect a dry cereal like scent with hints of gas. The complex aroma is accented by a semi-sweet floral undertone.



Taste Profile: Take a hit to reveal a layered flavor of spicey dough followed by floral accents and undertones of berries.



Preferred Time of Use: All Day



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium



THCa - 25.00%



CBGa - 1.28%



THC (Delta9) - 0.29%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 26.6%

