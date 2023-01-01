Gelato x High Octane is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the best of both worlds - the mouth-watering flavor of Gelato and the powerful effects of High Octane. These perfectly cured buds are dense and coated in a thick layer of golden and milky trichome heads, giving them a heavily frosted appearance. These buds are primarily dark purple with bits of green noticed as they are broken down. The aroma offers a complex blend of pungent diesel fuel with hints of sweet dough. Dry hit the joint to entice your palate with flavors of funky diesel fuel and light undertones of doughy vanilla. These doughy notes become more noticeable after lighting the joint. The smoke is smooth on the throat and easy to enjoy. A taste of diesel may linger during the exhale. As for the effects, The Gelato X High Octane is known for its potent, strong cerebral high, that is followed by a relaxing body buzz. The high is long-lasting, making it a good choice for those who want to unwind after a long day or get creative and focus on a project.



Primary Aromas: Dough, Gas, Diesel



Smell Profile: The aroma offers a complex blend of pungent diesel fuel with hints of sweet dough.



Taste Profile: Dry hit the joint to entice your palate with flavors of funky diesel fuel and light undertones of doughy vanilla. These doughy notes become more noticeable after lighting the joint. The smoke is smooth on the throat and easy to enjoy. A taste of diesel may linger during the exhale.



Preferred Time of Use: All Day



Phenotype: Hybrid



Density: Medium



THCa - 19.90%



CBGa - .849%



THC (Delta9) - 0.153%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.90%

