The GDP is visually stunning with rich purple & green buds that are coated in a sticky resinous layer that makes each piece shine. This indoor production is one of, if not the most beautiful strain on the market, but looks are not all that it has to offer. This flower boasts a pungent "purple" scent - if you're familiar with the aroma of classic purple cannabis strains. The smell is a rich floral aroma with strong nodes of berries and candy. Pinch the buds to release a pungent Kush scent from within. The taste of the smoke is simply mouth-watering. Providing flavors of Grapes, Berries, and Candy. The smoke is flavorful yet smooth. The effects of this strain are immediately noticeable delivering a combination of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. The GDP is ideal for those seeking to combat stress, insomnia, and pain.



Primary Terpenes: Ɓ-Farnesene, Beta-Myrcene, Linalool, Guaiol, Ɓ-Limonene (2.42%)

Primary Aromas: Grapes, Berries, Candy

Smell Profile: This flower boasts a pungent "purple" scent - if you're familiar with the aroma of classic purple cannabis strains. The smell is a rich floral aroma with strong nodes of berries and candy. Pinch the buds to release a pungent Kush scent from within.

Taste Profile: Dry hit the blunt to reveal a bold, sweet grape flavor. The flavor is defined by tones of berries and cand. A mouth-watering flavor that is thick on the palate but smooth on the throat.

Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening

Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Density: Medium-High

Total CBD: 16.27%

THCa: .8%

THC (Delta9): 0.07%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 19.92%