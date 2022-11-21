This strain is Loud! Upon opening the bag you will be met with an incredibly sweet doughy aroma followed by heavy undertones of gas! These dense lilac purple buds are heavily coated in snow-white trichomes. The Gushers is a visually stunning strain that will have you taking pictures to show off to friends. Upon dry hitting the blunt, the delicious taste of sweet dough followed by hints of gas & berries. This strain is smooth and easy on the throat, providing a lingering taste of sweet mixed berries. If your familiar with actual cannabis, you'll quickly recognize the comforting effects of this relaxing indica.



Primary Aromas: Sweet Dough, Berries, Gas



Smell Profile: Upon opening the container, You will be met with an incredibly sweet doughy aroma followed by heavy undertones of gas. This strain is Loud!



Taste Profile: Dry hit the blunt to discover a delicious taste of sweet dough followed by hints of gas & berries. This strain has smooth, easy on the throat smoke that leaves an enjoyable lingering taste of sweet mixed berries.



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: High



THCa - 19.30%



THC (Delta9) - 0.21%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.20%