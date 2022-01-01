This beautiful Sativa-dominant hemp strain is one of the most visually stunning hemp flowers available. The buds are a good size with medium to hard density. Boasting a bright green color and covered in orange hairs, The Harlequin emits a funky, hazy scent. The smell is loud and gets even better when you pinch the buds. The buds are sticky, fresh, and contain just over 17% CBD per gram. The taste is sweeter than the smell. Providing a pleasant smoke that has a smooth pine taste on the front end, followed by a mild, sweet orange-citrus undertone. Effects are felt almost immediately with a slight heaviness behind the eye. The Harlequin is strong enough to numb the body, but also has a tendency to provide a bit of mental clarity. This strain is recommended to reduce stress, and provide general relief throughout the day.