The Organic, out-door Hawaiian Haze #4 has medium sized buds that are bursting in color and flavor. The bright green and dark purple hues are intriguing to observe. The neon orange hairs really stand out against the contrasting background of the buds. The trichome content is impressive providing each piece with a bit a of a sparkle. The Hawaiian Haze #4 has a typical Hawaiian Haze smell. It is pungently sweet & smells of tropical fruits such as watermelon, passion fruit, and kiwi. The sweet smell is met by hazy undertones when the buds are broken. Breaking the buds will leave one with a sticky, resinous film on the fingers. A dry hit on the joint provides a fruit like taste with a smooth hazy finish. Light the joint for the real flavor explosion and nearly instant effects. The taste is pleasant – fruity, slightly sweet, with a hazy finish. The smoke sits light on the throat. Enjoy the taste, rip it harder, there is little heat to this strain allowing for major rips of amazing flavor!