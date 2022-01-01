These bright green buds are of good size and are visually appealing to say the least. The hand trimmed pieces are a bright green with vibrant orange hairs. Traces of purple throughout give the Hawaiian Haze a truly tropical look. The extended cure (4+ months) on this strain is perfect proving the old saying right, good things come to those who wait. There is an obvious aroma of sweet tropical fruit that envelopes the buds. You can smell it when you open the container.