ICE CREAM CAKE (GH) THC-A Pheno #2 - While pheno # 1 has a unique aroma with notable citrus overtones, Pheno #2 is truer to its name. Phenotype #2 provides a mouth-watering, sweet cream scent with hints of citrus and berries, followed by an undertone of Gas.



Ice Cream Cake Pheno#2 buds are a light wintergreen with purple hues spread throughout, accented by tightly curled orange hairs. Put these well-manicured buds in the sun to watch the creamy white trichomes sparkle.



The buds have an ideal moisture content and break down into little chunks. The smell becomes more intense during this process. Take a dry hit on the joint (or blunt) prior to lighting it to reveal a satisfying sweet, yet gassy flavor.



The cerebral effects kick in almost immediately, providing one with a euphorically calm feeling. Being an Indica-dominant pheno, this strain is recommended for afternoon or evening use.



Density: High



Primary Aromas: Sweet Dough, Cream, Berries



Smell Profile: While pheno # 1 has a unique aroma with notable citrus overtones, Pheno #2 is truer to its name. Phenotype #2 provides a mouth-watering, sweet cream scent with hints of citrus and berries, followed by an undertone of Gas.



Taste Profile: Take a dry hit on the joint (or blunt) prior to lighting it to reveal a satisfying sweet, yet gassy flavor.



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening



Phenotype: Indica-dominant



THCa - 20.50%



THC (Delta9) - 0.15%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 21.90%



Harvested: November 2022



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary