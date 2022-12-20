ICE CREAM CAKE (GH) THC-A - These beautifully frosted buds are lime green with deep purple tips, but the appearance is not the best part. The smell is loud and profoundly doughy with a sharp lemon-citrus overtone and hints of gas, but the smell is not the best part. Heavily coated in trichomes, the resinous Ice Cream Cake buds will leave a delicious, doughy mark on you before you've even tried it. The taste, a stark reminder of the scent, is arguably the best part. Once lit a robust doughy flavor excites the taste buds. The flavor is strong, yet the smoke is smooth and easy on the throat. This is the type of strain that will have you taking big rips and sporting even bigger smiles. Most report typical indica effects. A blissful cerebral buzz with heavy body effects to accompany. You may or may not want to share with friends... The Ice Cream Cake is so good it almost seems to melt away with consistent use. Do you typically share your Ice Cream?



Density: High



Primary Aromas: Sweet Dough, Lemon-Citrus, Gas



Smell Profile: The smell is loud and profoundly doughy with a sharp lemon-citrus overtone and hints of gas.



Taste Profile: The cakey, dough flavor is the most profound taste accompanied by overtones of Citrus. Think of eating a vanilla ice cream cake with a lemon zest. There is a mild gas finish on the backend.



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening



Phenotype: Indica-dominant



THCa - 20.70%



THC (Delta9) - 0.22%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 22.00%



Harvested: September 2022



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary