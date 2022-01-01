The Jack (Herer) is a strain named after a lifelong cannabis activist whose 1985 book The Emperor Wears No Clothes continues to be an influential resource in the fight for cannabis decriminalization and legalization. A sativa-dominant hybrid industrial hemp cross with the exact genetic formula being a guarded secret, the original Jack strain is thought to be the cross of sativa staple Haze and a cross of Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk.



The feeling it provides is an excellent balance between cerebral and physical effects, leaving customers deeply relaxed but attentive and conversant. Jack’s appealing flavor and well-rounded effects has made it hugely popular with our customers.



The buds are medium size with a medium to high density. The buds display a mix of green and tan colors speckled with vibrant orange hairs. The leaves are bright green with a white tint due to the steady trichome coverage.