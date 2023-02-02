About this product
Looking for exotic THC-A flower? Look no further! The Jealousy buds are dense and proudly adorn a dark purple hue with beautiful patches of light green throughout. The well-trimmed but asymmetrical pieces make for an untamed exotic look. Tightly twined dark orange hairs are hidden between the dark green offshoots. Your nostrils are introduced to a mild pine and citrus aroma upon opening the bag. When breaking the buds down, a funky-sweet smell presents itself. Best described as a hint of vanilla with earthy undertones. A smooth, mild sweetness is the first flavor to present itself upon dry hitting the blunt. The taste converts to a musky haze with earthy undertones when actually smoking. This strain is smooth and easy to smoke. Offering a relaxing body high accompanied by euphoric cerebral affects that some attribute to enhanced creativity. This strain will have you kicked back but not sedated.
Primary Aromas: Pine, Citrus, Vanilla, Funky Haze
Smell Profile: Your nostrils are introduced to a mild pine and citrus aroma upon opening the bag. When breaking the buds down, a funky-sweet smell presents itself. Best described as a hint of vanilla with earthy undertones.
Taste Profile: A smooth, mild sweetness is the first flavor to present itself upon dry hitting the blunt. The taste converts to a musky haze with earthy undertones when actually smoking. This strain is smooth and easy to smoke
Preferred Time of Use: Anytime
Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Density: High
THCa - 22.00%
THC (Delta9) - 0.209%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 22.60%
Harvested: September 2022
Primary Aromas: Pine, Citrus, Vanilla, Funky Haze
Smell Profile: Your nostrils are introduced to a mild pine and citrus aroma upon opening the bag. When breaking the buds down, a funky-sweet smell presents itself. Best described as a hint of vanilla with earthy undertones.
Taste Profile: A smooth, mild sweetness is the first flavor to present itself upon dry hitting the blunt. The taste converts to a musky haze with earthy undertones when actually smoking. This strain is smooth and easy to smoke
Preferred Time of Use: Anytime
Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Density: High
THCa - 22.00%
THC (Delta9) - 0.209%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 22.60%
Harvested: September 2022
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.