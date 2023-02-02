Looking for exotic THC-A flower? Look no further! The Jealousy buds are dense and proudly adorn a dark purple hue with beautiful patches of light green throughout. The well-trimmed but asymmetrical pieces make for an untamed exotic look. Tightly twined dark orange hairs are hidden between the dark green offshoots. Your nostrils are introduced to a mild pine and citrus aroma upon opening the bag. When breaking the buds down, a funky-sweet smell presents itself. Best described as a hint of vanilla with earthy undertones. A smooth, mild sweetness is the first flavor to present itself upon dry hitting the blunt. The taste converts to a musky haze with earthy undertones when actually smoking. This strain is smooth and easy to smoke. Offering a relaxing body high accompanied by euphoric cerebral affects that some attribute to enhanced creativity. This strain will have you kicked back but not sedated.



Primary Aromas: Pine, Citrus, Vanilla, Funky Haze



Smell Profile: Your nostrils are introduced to a mild pine and citrus aroma upon opening the bag. When breaking the buds down, a funky-sweet smell presents itself. Best described as a hint of vanilla with earthy undertones.



Taste Profile: A smooth, mild sweetness is the first flavor to present itself upon dry hitting the blunt. The taste converts to a musky haze with earthy undertones when actually smoking. This strain is smooth and easy to smoke



Preferred Time of Use: Anytime



Phenotype: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Density: High



THCa - 22.00%



THC (Delta9) - 0.209%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 22.60%



Harvested: September 2022

