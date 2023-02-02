One does not have to be a canna-seur to appreciate these beautiful frosty buds. Rich purple hues cover the tips of the well-trimmed sugar leaves. Small, tightly curled orange hairs are hidden throughout. As you open the bag one is met with a delicious essence of flowers and berries. Upon breaking down the buds, you'll find beautiful fields of golden stalked trichomes found within. These resinous buds will leave your fingertips sticky by the time the joint is rolled. The dry hit offers distinct lavender accents. Strong flavors of earthy wildflowers coat the tongue upon taking your first hit. As the joint is burned, the floral notes become slightly spicey. Smooth smoke offering a medium throat grab and notable effects. Many users report a quick on set of Indica like effects.



Density: Medium - High



Primary Aromas: As you open the bag one is met with a delicious essence of flowers and berries.



Taste Profile: The dry hit offers distinct lavender accents. Strong flavors of earthy wildflowers coat the tongue upon taking your first hit. As the joint is burned, the floral notes become slightly spicey.



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (90:10)



THC-A - 23.6%



THC (Delta-9) - .286%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 25.1%



Harvested: December 2022

