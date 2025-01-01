About this product
LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - Step into a world of exquisite flavors and euphoric bliss with LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower, a meticulously crafted strain designed to tantalize the senses and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Indulge in the visual spectacle of LEMON CHERRY GELATO's meticulously cultivated buds, glistening with a blanket of frosty trichomes atop vibrant shades of lemony yellow and cherry red. Each nug is a masterpiece of nature, promising a potent and flavorful encounter that's as visually stunning as it is satisfying.
Prepare to be enchanted by the intoxicating aroma of LEMON CHERRY GELATO. Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, it evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background. This irresistible scent invites you to dive deeper into its aromatic embrace, promising a sensory journey like no other.
Experience the exquisite flavor of LEMON CHERRY GELATO as it dances across your palate with each inhale. A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue. This harmonious blend creates a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more, making LEMON CHERRY GELATO a true delight for the senses.
LEMON CHERRY GELATO delivers a euphoric and uplifting high that uplifts the spirits and eases away stress and tension. With its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile, it's the perfect choice for any occasion, whether you're unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Indulge in the irresistible allure of LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Primary Aromas: Fruity, Floral, Sweet
Smell Profile: Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, LEMON CHERRY GELATO evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background.
Taste Profile: A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue, creating a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more.
Preferred Time of Use: Anytime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium-Hard
THCa: 29.04%
CBG: ND (None Detected)
THC (Delta9): .106%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.16%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **
Harvested: August 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
Indulge in the visual spectacle of LEMON CHERRY GELATO's meticulously cultivated buds, glistening with a blanket of frosty trichomes atop vibrant shades of lemony yellow and cherry red. Each nug is a masterpiece of nature, promising a potent and flavorful encounter that's as visually stunning as it is satisfying.
Prepare to be enchanted by the intoxicating aroma of LEMON CHERRY GELATO. Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, it evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background. This irresistible scent invites you to dive deeper into its aromatic embrace, promising a sensory journey like no other.
Experience the exquisite flavor of LEMON CHERRY GELATO as it dances across your palate with each inhale. A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue. This harmonious blend creates a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more, making LEMON CHERRY GELATO a true delight for the senses.
LEMON CHERRY GELATO delivers a euphoric and uplifting high that uplifts the spirits and eases away stress and tension. With its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile, it's the perfect choice for any occasion, whether you're unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Indulge in the irresistible allure of LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Primary Aromas: Fruity, Floral, Sweet
Smell Profile: Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, LEMON CHERRY GELATO evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background.
Taste Profile: A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue, creating a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more.
Preferred Time of Use: Anytime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium-Hard
THCa: 29.04%
CBG: ND (None Detected)
THC (Delta9): .106%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.16%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **
Harvested: August 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Hemp Flower
Black Tie CBDOther Products Containing Delta-8 THC
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - Step into a world of exquisite flavors and euphoric bliss with LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower, a meticulously crafted strain designed to tantalize the senses and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Indulge in the visual spectacle of LEMON CHERRY GELATO's meticulously cultivated buds, glistening with a blanket of frosty trichomes atop vibrant shades of lemony yellow and cherry red. Each nug is a masterpiece of nature, promising a potent and flavorful encounter that's as visually stunning as it is satisfying.
Prepare to be enchanted by the intoxicating aroma of LEMON CHERRY GELATO. Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, it evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background. This irresistible scent invites you to dive deeper into its aromatic embrace, promising a sensory journey like no other.
Experience the exquisite flavor of LEMON CHERRY GELATO as it dances across your palate with each inhale. A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue. This harmonious blend creates a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more, making LEMON CHERRY GELATO a true delight for the senses.
LEMON CHERRY GELATO delivers a euphoric and uplifting high that uplifts the spirits and eases away stress and tension. With its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile, it's the perfect choice for any occasion, whether you're unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Indulge in the irresistible allure of LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Primary Aromas: Fruity, Floral, Sweet
Smell Profile: Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, LEMON CHERRY GELATO evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background.
Taste Profile: A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue, creating a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more.
Preferred Time of Use: Anytime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium-Hard
THCa: 29.04%
CBG: ND (None Detected)
THC (Delta9): .106%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.16%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **
Harvested: August 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
Indulge in the visual spectacle of LEMON CHERRY GELATO's meticulously cultivated buds, glistening with a blanket of frosty trichomes atop vibrant shades of lemony yellow and cherry red. Each nug is a masterpiece of nature, promising a potent and flavorful encounter that's as visually stunning as it is satisfying.
Prepare to be enchanted by the intoxicating aroma of LEMON CHERRY GELATO. Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, it evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background. This irresistible scent invites you to dive deeper into its aromatic embrace, promising a sensory journey like no other.
Experience the exquisite flavor of LEMON CHERRY GELATO as it dances across your palate with each inhale. A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue. This harmonious blend creates a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more, making LEMON CHERRY GELATO a true delight for the senses.
LEMON CHERRY GELATO delivers a euphoric and uplifting high that uplifts the spirits and eases away stress and tension. With its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile, it's the perfect choice for any occasion, whether you're unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Indulge in the irresistible allure of LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.
Primary Aromas: Fruity, Floral, Sweet
Smell Profile: Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, LEMON CHERRY GELATO evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background.
Taste Profile: A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue, creating a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more.
Preferred Time of Use: Anytime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium-Hard
THCa: 29.04%
CBG: ND (None Detected)
THC (Delta9): .106%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.16%
**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **
Harvested: August 2024
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
Notice a problem?Report this item