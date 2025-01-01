LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower - Step into a world of exquisite flavors and euphoric bliss with LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower, a meticulously crafted strain designed to tantalize the senses and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.



Indulge in the visual spectacle of LEMON CHERRY GELATO's meticulously cultivated buds, glistening with a blanket of frosty trichomes atop vibrant shades of lemony yellow and cherry red. Each nug is a masterpiece of nature, promising a potent and flavorful encounter that's as visually stunning as it is satisfying.



Prepare to be enchanted by the intoxicating aroma of LEMON CHERRY GELATO. Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, it evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background. This irresistible scent invites you to dive deeper into its aromatic embrace, promising a sensory journey like no other.



Experience the exquisite flavor of LEMON CHERRY GELATO as it dances across your palate with each inhale. A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue. This harmonious blend creates a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more, making LEMON CHERRY GELATO a true delight for the senses.



LEMON CHERRY GELATO delivers a euphoric and uplifting high that uplifts the spirits and eases away stress and tension. With its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile, it's the perfect choice for any occasion, whether you're unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Indulge in the irresistible allure of LEMON CHERRY GELATO (INDOOR) THC-A Flower and elevate your cannabis experience to new heights.



Primary Aromas: Fruity, Floral, Sweet



Smell Profile: Bursting with fruity sweetness and floral undertones, LEMON CHERRY GELATO evokes memories of freshly squeezed lemons and ripe cherries, with hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices dancing in the background.



Taste Profile: A symphony of citrusy lemon and juicy cherry flavors tantalizes the taste buds, followed by subtle hints of creamy vanilla and earthy spices that linger on the tongue, creating a mouth-watering sensation that leaves you craving for more.



Preferred Time of Use: Anytime



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium-Hard



THCa: 29.04%



CBG: ND (None Detected)



THC (Delta9): .106%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 29.16%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **



Harvested: August 2024



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary

read more