About this product
Lemon Squeeze – a potent sativa-dominant strain created by crossing Trainwreck cannabis and Remedy hemp. The medium green buds have streaks of light and dark green throughout making for tri-colored pieces. Orange hairs provide a nice contrast. The trichome content is plentiful giving the pieces a frosty look. Pieces are of medium density and fairly large in size, for (MINIS). The scent is loud! A clean, pungent lemon aroma leaps out of the bag. The intense smell is a precursor to the equally intense and delicious Lemon taste. A heavy smoke leaves a slight tingling inside the mouth. Medium throat grab, "that good grab" as described by many. A fresh lemon flavor lingers on the lips after smoking.
Density: Medium
Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, Terpinolene (2.11% Terpenes)
Primary Aromas: Lemon, Skunk, Kush, Pine
Smell Profile: The scent is loud! A clean, pungent lemon aroma leaps out of the bag. The intense smell is a precursor to the equally intense and delicious Lemon taste.
Taste Profile: A heavy smoke leaves a slight tingling inside the mouth. Medium throat grab, "that good grab" as described by many. A fresh lemon flavor lingers on the lips after smoking.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 17.61%
Total CBD – 14.6%
THC (Δ-9) - .08%
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.