Lemon Squeeze – a potent sativa-dominant strain created by crossing Trainwreck cannabis and Remedy hemp. The medium green buds have streaks of light and dark green throughout making for tri-colored pieces. Orange hairs provide a nice contrast. The trichome content is plentiful giving the pieces a frosty look. Pieces are of medium density and fairly large in size, for (MINIS). The scent is loud! A clean, pungent lemon aroma leaps out of the bag. The intense smell is a precursor to the equally intense and delicious Lemon taste. A heavy smoke leaves a slight tingling inside the mouth. Medium throat grab, "that good grab" as described by many. A fresh lemon flavor lingers on the lips after smoking.



Density: Medium



Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, Terpinolene (2.11% Terpenes)



Primary Aromas: Lemon, Skunk, Kush, Pine



Smell Profile: The scent is loud! A clean, pungent lemon aroma leaps out of the bag. The intense smell is a precursor to the equally intense and delicious Lemon taste.



Taste Profile: A heavy smoke leaves a slight tingling inside the mouth. Medium throat grab, "that good grab" as described by many. A fresh lemon flavor lingers on the lips after smoking.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 17.61%



Total CBD – 14.6%



THC (Δ-9) - .08%

