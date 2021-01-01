About this product

LEMON TREE - This Sativa-Dominant Hybrid is the ideal Daytime strain. The medium to large-sized pieces are of medium density filling up the container completely. The bright green leaves are accented by yellow and orange hairs (terpenes). The flowers are covered with white trichomes giving it a sugar-coated look. The flowers are slightly leafy, but won’t take away from the amazing smell, taste and jar appeal. Providing a mild cerebral effect accompanied with a soothing body relaxation, the Lemon Tree is certain to become your favorite hemp flower strain. Density: Medium. Primary Terpene profiles: B-Nerolidol, B-Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene. Primary Aromas: Lemon-Citrus, Orange, Cinnamon, Hops, Pine. Smell Profile: Lemon Tree has a pungent lemon scent to match it’s bright green structure. A pleasantly overpowering smell of fresh and tangy citrus jumps out of the container perhaps leading some cannabis connoisseurs to believe they’ve stumbled upon a bag of TrainWreck. Breaking or grinding up the buds brings out a spicy lemon scent that will make your mouth water while sending warning signals to the brain, “this is about to be amazing in a very comforting way.” Taste Profile: When smoked, the flowers burn smooth and have a sugary-sweet lemon citrus taste. A hint of spice, or “gas,” to the exhale. Time of Day usage: Daytime. Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid. Total Cannabinoids. Analyzed – 16.19% Total CBD – 13.78% THC (Delta 9) - 0.13%