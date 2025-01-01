Delicious Delta 9 THC gummies, infused with premium live rosin.



Features:

12 mg of Delta 9 THC + Terpenes Per Gummy

Infused Premium Live Rosin

300 mg total | 25 Gummies

What is Live Rosin?



Live Rosin is the process of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh uncured hemp plants. It is a solventless process which preserves the most desirable plant compounds for extra potency and quality.



What is Delta-9 THC?



Delta-9 THC is the cannabinoid most known for the euphoric high that comes with using THC such as smoking flower or consuming other typical THC products in recreational or medical legal states like vape cartridges and edibles. Each Enjoy Hemp product is made from Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC under .3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis making it legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.



Start off with 1/2 of gummy and wait 90 mins. Take more as needed. Do not take more than 2 gummies in one-sitting. Edibles take about 90 minutes to kick in so start slow.



Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: 1 Piece (4.5g), Amount Per Serving: Calories 12, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 0mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 3g (1% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 2g, Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV). Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.



Ingredients Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, 100% Hemp Derived Delta-9 THC, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavors, Natural Colors, and Terpenes.

