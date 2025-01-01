Experience the Pinnacle of Gummy Excellence



At Enjoy Hemp, we've taken the gummy game to a whole new level with our Live Rosin Delta 9 THC Gummies. These are not your average gummies; they are the epitome of quality and potency, setting a new standard in the market.



What Sets Us Apart:



Premium Ingredients:



Each gummy packs a punch with 15 mg of Delta-9 THC + Live Rosin.

40 gummies per bag, for a grand total of 600 mg of THC in each pack.

Our Live Rosin is crafted from solventless, fresh, uncured Oregon-grown hemp flower, preserving the most desirable plant compounds for unparalleled potency and quality.

The Experience: Prepare to have your socks knocked off. Our Live Rosin Sativa terpene-infused Blue Raspberry gummies offer not only incredible potency but a burst of flavor that will elevate your senses. These gummies will transport you to a state of euphoria, taking your experience to a whole new level.



Choose Your Bliss:



Sativa-Infused Blue Raspberry for Euphoria: A sativa blend to boost your energy and happiness.

Hybrid-Infused Strawberry for Bliss: A hybrid blend designed for perfect happiness and joy.

Indica-Infused Pineapple for Chill: An indica blend, promising a relaxing and calming experience.

Features That Matter:



15 mg of Delta 9 THC + Terpenes per gummy.

Infused with Premium Live Rosin.

A grand total of 600 mg THC in 40 gummies.

Unveiling Live Rosin:



So, what is Live Rosin, you ask? It's a cutting-edge process that extracts cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh, uncured hemp plants. The best part? It's entirely solventless, preserving the most sought-after plant compounds for unmatched potency and quality.



Decoding Delta-9 THC:



Delta-9 THC is the renowned cannabinoid known for the euphoric high associated with THC consumption. Unlike typical THC products, like smoking flower or vape cartridges, our Live Rosin Delta 9 THC Gummies offer an exquisite and delightful experience.



Nutrition Facts:



Serving Size: 1 Piece (5.5g)

Servings: 40

Calories: 10

Total Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 0mg

Total Carbohydrates: 3g

Dietary Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 2g

Protein: 0g

Vitamin A: 0% DV

Vitamin C: 0% DV

Calcium: 0% DV

Iron: 0% DV

Percent Daily Values (DV) based on a 2,000 calorie diet.

Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavors, Natural Colors, and Terpenes.



Directions for a Magical Journey: We recommend starting with half a gummy and waiting patiently for 90 minutes before considering more. Please refrain from taking more than 2 gummies in one sitting. Edibles may take up to 90 minutes to take effect, so remember, start low and go slow.

