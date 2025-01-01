About this product
Experience the Pinnacle of Gummy Excellence
At Enjoy Hemp, we've taken the gummy game to a whole new level with our Live Rosin Delta 9 THC Gummies. These are not your average gummies; they are the epitome of quality and potency, setting a new standard in the market.
What Sets Us Apart:
Premium Ingredients:
Each gummy packs a punch with 15 mg of Delta-9 THC + Live Rosin.
40 gummies per bag, for a grand total of 600 mg of THC in each pack.
Our Live Rosin is crafted from solventless, fresh, uncured Oregon-grown hemp flower, preserving the most desirable plant compounds for unparalleled potency and quality.
The Experience: Prepare to have your socks knocked off. Our Live Rosin Sativa terpene-infused Blue Raspberry gummies offer not only incredible potency but a burst of flavor that will elevate your senses. These gummies will transport you to a state of euphoria, taking your experience to a whole new level.
Choose Your Bliss:
Sativa-Infused Blue Raspberry for Euphoria: A sativa blend to boost your energy and happiness.
Hybrid-Infused Strawberry for Bliss: A hybrid blend designed for perfect happiness and joy.
Indica-Infused Pineapple for Chill: An indica blend, promising a relaxing and calming experience.
Features That Matter:
15 mg of Delta 9 THC + Terpenes per gummy.
Infused with Premium Live Rosin.
A grand total of 600 mg THC in 40 gummies.
Unveiling Live Rosin:
So, what is Live Rosin, you ask? It's a cutting-edge process that extracts cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh, uncured hemp plants. The best part? It's entirely solventless, preserving the most sought-after plant compounds for unmatched potency and quality.
Decoding Delta-9 THC:
Delta-9 THC is the renowned cannabinoid known for the euphoric high associated with THC consumption. Unlike typical THC products, like smoking flower or vape cartridges, our Live Rosin Delta 9 THC Gummies offer an exquisite and delightful experience.
Nutrition Facts:
Serving Size: 1 Piece (5.5g)
Servings: 40
Calories: 10
Total Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 0mg
Total Carbohydrates: 3g
Dietary Fiber: 0g
Sugars: 2g
Protein: 0g
Vitamin A: 0% DV
Vitamin C: 0% DV
Calcium: 0% DV
Iron: 0% DV
Percent Daily Values (DV) based on a 2,000 calorie diet.
Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavors, Natural Colors, and Terpenes.
Directions for a Magical Journey: We recommend starting with half a gummy and waiting patiently for 90 minutes before considering more. Please refrain from taking more than 2 gummies in one sitting. Edibles may take up to 90 minutes to take effect, so remember, start low and go slow.
Live Rosin Chill Delta 9 THC 600mg Gummies (Indica-Infused Pineapple) - 15 mg each | 40 gummies
Black Tie CBD
About this product
Experience the Pinnacle of Gummy Excellence
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
At Black Tie CBD, our mission is to provide the highest quality materials and exceptional service to our customers. Our flagship product, Indoor THC-A Flower, represents the pinnacle of our commitment to excellence. Grown under meticulous conditions, it delivers unmatched potency, flavor, and quality. As your premier destination for premium THC-A Flower and other top-tier hemp products, we ensure that every offering meets the strictest standards of purity, consistency, and satisfaction.
