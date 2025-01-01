Delicious Delta 9 THC gummies, infused with premium live rosin.



Live Rosin is a solventless process that preserves the most desirable plant compounds for extra potency and quality.



Each gummy contains 12 mg of Delta 9 THC and terpenes, for a total of 300 mg in each pack of 25 gummies.



Enjoy's gummies come in a mixed fruit flavor and are available in five different effects:



Euphoria: a sativa blend for a boost of energy and happiness

Boost: another sativa blend for a burst of energy and focus

Bliss: a hybrid blend for a balanced, uplifting experience

Chill: an indica blend for a relaxing and calming experience

Cloud Nine: an indica blend with a sour twist for a blissful and relaxing experience

We recommend starting with half of a gummy and waiting 90 minutes before considering taking more. Do not take more than 2 gummies in one sitting. Edibles can take about 90 minutes to kick in, so it's important to start slow.



Features:



12 mg of Delta 9 THC + Terpenes Per Gummy

Infused Premium Live Rosin

300 mg total | 25 Gummies

Five Effects available in Mixed Fruit:



Euphoria - Sativa

Boost - Sativa

Bliss - Hybrid

Chill - Indica

Cloud Nine - Indica (Sour)

What is Live Rosin?



Live Rosin is the process of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh uncured hemp plants. It is a solventless process which preserves the most desirable plant compounds for extra potency and quality.



What is Delta-9 THC?



Delta-9 THC is the cannabinoid most known for the euphoric high that comes with using THC such as smoking flower or consuming other typical THC products in recreational or medical legal states like vape cartridges and edibles. Each Enjoy Hemp product is made from Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC under .3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis making it legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.



Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: 1 Piece (4.5g), Amount Per Serving: Calories 12, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 0mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 3g (1% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 2g, Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV). Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.



Ingredients Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavors, Natural Colors, and Terpenes.

