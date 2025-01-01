Introducing the highest quality and most potent gummy on the market with our Live Rosin Delta 9 THC Gummies.



Each gummy contains 15 mg of Delta-9 THC + Live Rosin per gummy with 40 gummies per jar for a total of 600 mg of THC.



Our rosin is from solventless and made from fresh uncured Oregon-grown hemp flower. This preserves the most desirable plant compounds for extra potency and quality.



These gummies will knock your socks off with potency and flavor! Our blend of Live Rosin Sativa terpene-infused Blue Raspberry gummies will have you headed to a state of Euphoria!



High potency - 15 mg THC each per gummy

Infused

All-natural | Vegan | Gluten-Free | No Corn Syrup

Fully Lab Tested for potency and purity

Start off with 1/4 of gummy and wait 90 mins. Take more as needed. Do not take more than 1 gummy in one-sitting. Edibles take about 90 minutes to kick in so start slow.



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here**



Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: 1 Piece (5g), Servings: 40, Amount Per Serving: Calories 10, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 0mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 3g (1% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 2g, Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV). Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.



Ingredients Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Hemp Derived Delta-9 THC, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavors, Natural Colors, and Terpenes.

