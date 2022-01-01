This indoor hybrid strain is aH-mazing. From the looks, to the taste, the experience, and the effects. The Orange Cookies are light green buds with bright orange hairs that glisten with trichomes. The buds present a sweet mandarin orange scent with kushy undertones. Buds are sticky and leaf a sweet smelling resin on the fingers when broken down. Take a dry hit on the joint/blunt to reveal a sweet mandarin orange flavor. The smoke is pleasant and tingling sensation in the mouth as well as a sweet orange aftertaste on the lips. A kushy backend lingers on the palate. The flavors of the Orange Cookies takes a backseat to deep calming body effects that coincide with a euphoric cerebral buzz. Warning: You may find yourself happy and relaxed after enjoying the Orange Cookies.