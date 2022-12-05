Do you enjoy the sweet, delicious taste of candy oranges? If so, you're in for a treat! The smell and taste of the Orange Cream Gelato are true to its name!



Light green buds that are dense and covered in trichomes, The Orange Cream Gelato is bursting with a creamy-sweet orange aroma followed by light undertones of gas. Once the buds are broken down, the gas aroma expands. Your fingertips will be coated with a sticky resin as you break down the nugs.



Once lit, The OC Gelato provides a blast of flavor that is starkly similar to the smell, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle that you may have enjoyed as a child. Users have reported Orange Cream Gelato helps them relax without being too sedating. This strain may also promote creativity while reducing stress or anxiety.



Primary Aromas: Oranges, Sweat Cream, Gas



Smell Profile: The Orange Cream Gelato is true to its name! These buds are bursting with a sweet, creamy, orange-citrus aroma followed by light undertones of gas. Breaking down the buds is equivalent to taking the lid off the gas tank as the petrol aroma really opens up when grinding.



Taste Profile: Light the blunt, to experience a blast of flavor reminiscent of an orange creamsicle that you may have enjoyed as a child. Sweet and Citrus on the front end followed by a pungent, yet smooth, gas flavor. Slightly tongue numbing.



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: High



THCa - 22.70%



THC (Delta9) - 0.17%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 24.00%



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here! **