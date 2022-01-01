A premium, greenhouse grown CBG strain that is so light green that it looks almost white. The buds are covered in white crystals giving it a sugary appearance. It breaks down into white pieces leaving your fingers and rolling tray coated with a sugar like powder. Providing a feeling of motivation and creativity, the effects of this strain are very cerebral. Customers describe a euphoric experience maintaining a balance of pain relief and mental clarity.



This Cannabigerol (CBG) dominant, strain is a must have for daily uplift. The flowers emit a pleasant earthy aroma with nodes of sweet orange citrus. The smell and taste have a semi-sweet creamy finish. The buds are easy to break down and a joy to smoke.



Most customers are excited to use this strain first thing in the morning in lieu of coffee. If you need the extra kick and focus but don’t want the afternoon caffeine crash - Orange Cream CBG. might be what you’ve been looking for.



Potential CBG benefits include Pain Relief as it is believed to contain anti-inflammatory properties. CBG may also act as a neuroprotectant because of its capacity to combat inflammation as both inflammation and neurodegeneration are closely associated. Some research suggests that CBG may promote neurogenesis, the growth of new nerve cells. Scientists have claimed that cannabigerol (CBG) can potentially serve as a potent antibacterial agent. CBG has shown a superior capability to stave off the attacks of fungi, mycobacteria, and gram-positive bacteria better than its counterparts — CBC, CBD, and THC.



Primary Aromas: Earthy, Hops, Orange, Cream

Smell Profile: The bud's emit a pleasant earthy aroma complimented with nodes of sweet orange citrus.

Taste Profile: Like the name suggests, the taste is similar to the scent in that it has a smooth earthy taste with hints sweet orange followed by a smooth, creamy finish.

Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Morning

Phenotype: CBG Dominant Cultivar

Density: Medium

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 17.15%

Total CBGa: 17.15%

THC (Delta 9): 0%