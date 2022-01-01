About this product
The Pastiera is an excellent Neapolitan dessert typical around Easter and famous all over the world. This strain, whose name is a tribute to this splendid Italian confectionery, took shape from the hands of our expert breeders who have been able to combine a delicious combination, the delicate nuances of short pastry and the roundness of the cut marzipan # 40 with those impalpable notes of candied fruit, peel and orange blossom water offered by the precious tangie # 5. If this dessert has managed in history to make "the queen who never smiles" smile, we are sure that you will too. Genetics provided by our friends @Canaparoma
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.