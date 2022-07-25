About this product
The smooth hit makes Pine Berry an ideal beginner strain. Easy on the throat, but certainly not lacking in effects. Pine Berry tends to promote mental clarity with it's calming, clear-minded effects.
Primary Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, A-Farnesene
Primary Aromas: Sweet Fruit, Pine, Menthol, Orange
Smell Profile: Upon opening the container, one should expect a mildly earthy scent with light citrus undertones and hints of sweet berry. Pinch the buds to release a strong, sweet berry aroma.
Taste Profile: Once lit, the Pine Berry provides a smooth hit with little to no throat grab. Floral and Pine flavors are followed by hints of berry and fresh mountain air.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Density – Medium
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 22.99%
Total CBD – 18.48%
THC (Δ-9) – .1%
THC-A – .89%