The Pine Berry (Ringo's Gift X Early Resin Berry) takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Pine Berry is light green with bright orange hairs. The buds are a perfect density - easy to break down, followed by a slow and smooth smoke. Upon opening the container, one should expect a mildly earthy scent with light citrus undertones and hints of sweet berry. Pinch the buds to release a strong, sweet berry aroma. Once lit, the Pine Berry provides a smooth hit with little to no throat grab. Floral and Pine flavors are followed by hints of berry and fresh mountain air.



The smooth hit makes Pine Berry an ideal beginner strain. Easy on the throat, but certainly not lacking in effects. Pine Berry tends to promote mental clarity with it's calming, clear-minded effects.



Primary Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, A-Farnesene



Primary Aromas: Sweet Fruit, Pine, Menthol, Orange



Smell Profile: Upon opening the container, one should expect a mildly earthy scent with light citrus undertones and hints of sweet berry. Pinch the buds to release a strong, sweet berry aroma.



Taste Profile: Once lit, the Pine Berry provides a smooth hit with little to no throat grab. Floral and Pine flavors are followed by hints of berry and fresh mountain air.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Density – Medium



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 22.99%



Total CBD – 18.48%



THC (Δ-9) – .1%



THC-A – .89%