Get ready to experience the perfect blend of chill and thrill with Pineapple Express Delta-9 THC DOMES. These delightful gummies offer a balanced high, combining euphoria with relaxation in every bite. Infused with sweet, tropical pineapple flavor, Pineapple Express DOMES promise to take your taste buds on an exhilarating journey.



Each gummy dome contains 10mg of D9 THC, with 10 pieces per bag totaling 100mg of pure bliss per pouch. Whether you're hanging out with friends or enjoying some solo time, these hybrid gummies strike the ideal balance for a euphoric yet relaxed experience.



Key Features:



Amount of Pieces: 10 pieces per bag

Potency per Piece: 10mg D9 THC

Potency per Pouch: 100mg D9 THC

Embark on a cannabis-infused adventure with Pineapple Express Delta-9 THC DOMES. Discover the sweet, tropical flavor and the harmonious effects that make these gummies your go-to choice for balanced relaxation and euphoria.



**Click to View 3rd Party Lab Analysis (COA)**

