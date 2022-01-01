About this product
The smell of this 1:1, CBDV:CBD strain will make your eyes water with joy. Its pungent pine tar scent is immediately noticeable. Give the buds a pinch to release smooth creamy and floral undertones. The most varin-rich variety on the market, this green-house produced cultivar has a list of potential health benefits.
GW Pharmaceuticals is currently developing a medicine using CBDV as an active ingredient to treat or prevent epileptic seizures. The company believes that CBDV may offer potential anti-seizure effects by affecting specific receptors in the brain.
Another recent study found a possible association between CBDV and the alleviation of symptoms associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). CBDV is also being considered as a potential treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) due to its effect on brain excitation in patients with the disorder.
Primary Aromas: Pine tar with cream and floral undertones.
Smell Profile: The Pine tar scent is pungent and immediately notable when opening the container. Give the buds a pinch to release smooth cream and floral undertones.
Taste Profile: Smooth pine flavor that's sure to please the most avid cannabis connoisseurs. Light throat grab with semi-sweet cream finish. Subtle floral hints on the back end make this strain a delectable choice.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime
Phenotype: CBDV:CBD 1 to 1
Density: High
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 17.40%
Total CBDV: 8.1%
Total CBD: 7.68%
THC (Delta9): 0.00% <LOQ (Under Limit of Quantification)
GW Pharmaceuticals is currently developing a medicine using CBDV as an active ingredient to treat or prevent epileptic seizures. The company believes that CBDV may offer potential anti-seizure effects by affecting specific receptors in the brain.
Another recent study found a possible association between CBDV and the alleviation of symptoms associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). CBDV is also being considered as a potential treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) due to its effect on brain excitation in patients with the disorder.
Primary Aromas: Pine tar with cream and floral undertones.
Smell Profile: The Pine tar scent is pungent and immediately notable when opening the container. Give the buds a pinch to release smooth cream and floral undertones.
Taste Profile: Smooth pine flavor that's sure to please the most avid cannabis connoisseurs. Light throat grab with semi-sweet cream finish. Subtle floral hints on the back end make this strain a delectable choice.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime
Phenotype: CBDV:CBD 1 to 1
Density: High
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 17.40%
Total CBDV: 8.1%
Total CBD: 7.68%
THC (Delta9): 0.00% <LOQ (Under Limit of Quantification)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.