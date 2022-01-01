The smell of this 1:1, CBDV:CBD strain will make your eyes water with joy. Its pungent pine tar scent is immediately noticeable. Give the buds a pinch to release smooth creamy and floral undertones. The most varin-rich variety on the market, this green-house produced cultivar has a list of potential health benefits.



GW Pharmaceuticals is currently developing a medicine using CBDV as an active ingredient to treat or prevent epileptic seizures. The company believes that CBDV may offer potential anti-seizure effects by affecting specific receptors in the brain.



Another recent study found a possible association between CBDV and the alleviation of symptoms associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). CBDV is also being considered as a potential treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) due to its effect on brain excitation in patients with the disorder.



Primary Aromas: Pine tar with cream and floral undertones.

Smell Profile: The Pine tar scent is pungent and immediately notable when opening the container. Give the buds a pinch to release smooth cream and floral undertones.

Taste Profile: Smooth pine flavor that's sure to please the most avid cannabis connoisseurs. Light throat grab with semi-sweet cream finish. Subtle floral hints on the back end make this strain a delectable choice.

Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime

Phenotype: CBDV:CBD 1 to 1

Density: High

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 17.40%

Total CBDV: 8.1%

Total CBD: 7.68%

THC (Delta9): 0.00% <LOQ (Under Limit of Quantification)