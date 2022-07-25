About this product
The Pink Panther hemp flower burns smooth with little throat grab. The flavor is like a traditional purple cannabis strain providing a smooth and rich, velvet like flavor - a candy sweetness followed by a kushy finish. The taste delights the palate and with such a smooth smoke, it is one that will have you continuously hitting it to try and figure out exactly what the exquisite flavor reminds you of. The smoke leaves a velvety-numb feeling in the mouth. A nice mood enhancing strain, the Pink Panther has a tendency to provide happy and euphoric effects in addition to a full body relaxation.
Density: Medium - High
Primary Terpenes: β-Farnesene, Beta-Myrcene, (-)-α-Bisabolol (1.49%)
Primary Aromas: A sweet, tangy, grape candy-like nose is present upon opening the container. The sweet scent is overtaken by a kush-like aroma when the buds are pinched.
Taste Profile: The flavor is like a traditional purple cannabis strain providing a smooth and rich, velvet like flavor - a candy sweetness followed by a kushy finish. The taste delights the palate and with a very smooth smoke (almost no throat grab) makes it easy to enjoy.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Morning
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Total CBD - 13.49%
THC (Delta 9) - 0.09%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 16.36%