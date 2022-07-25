This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is nothing short of unique. The pieces have an exotic look and are mostly dark purple with traces of green. Each piece has bright orange hairs. A sweet, tangy, grape candy-like nose is present upon opening the container. The sweet scent is overtaken by a kush-like aroma when the buds are pinched. The smell is as intriguing as the look providing slightly different undertones each time. Some smell Pink Lemonade, some smell pixie sticks...what do you smell?



The Pink Panther hemp flower burns smooth with little throat grab. The flavor is like a traditional purple cannabis strain providing a smooth and rich, velvet like flavor - a candy sweetness followed by a kushy finish. The taste delights the palate and with such a smooth smoke, it is one that will have you continuously hitting it to try and figure out exactly what the exquisite flavor reminds you of. The smoke leaves a velvety-numb feeling in the mouth. A nice mood enhancing strain, the Pink Panther has a tendency to provide happy and euphoric effects in addition to a full body relaxation.



Density: Medium - High



Primary Terpenes: β-Farnesene, Beta-Myrcene, (-)-α-Bisabolol (1.49%)



Primary Aromas: A sweet, tangy, grape candy-like nose is present upon opening the container. The sweet scent is overtaken by a kush-like aroma when the buds are pinched.



Taste Profile: The flavor is like a traditional purple cannabis strain providing a smooth and rich, velvet like flavor - a candy sweetness followed by a kushy finish. The taste delights the palate and with a very smooth smoke (almost no throat grab) makes it easy to enjoy.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Morning



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total CBD - 13.49%



THC (Delta 9) - 0.09%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 16.36%