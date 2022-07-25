About this product
Primary Terpenes: Ɓ-Caryophyllene, (-)-α-Bisabolol, δ-Limonene, cis-β-Farnesene (1.42%)
Primary Aromas: OG, Candy, Vanilla, Berry
Smell Profile: The buds present a heavy OG scent with undertones of berry flavored candy and hints of vanilla. Break the pieces apart for a boost of sweetness. If you had to describe in two words, Kush-candy. Is that one word?
Taste Profile: Little to no throat grab makes this strain easy to enjoy. Smooth with a perfect level of sweetness. Not overly sweet, just right. The Flavor is clean like fresh spring air causing one to puff away with delight. A semi-sweet berry candy taste lingers on the lips.
Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: High
Total CBD – 19.59%
THCa - .64%
THC (Delta9) - 0.12%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 21.49%