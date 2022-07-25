If you're looking for a hemp strain that is strikingly similar to actual cannabis, you've just found it! The buds present a heavy OG scent with undertones of berry flavored candy and hints of vanilla. Light green pieces are expertly manicured and highly resinous leaving your fingers coated in trichomes after handling. The look and smell are exceptional, but surprisingly - not the best part. A clean smoke is light on the throat but full of flavor. Even a relatively new smoker can handle the light inhalation while all will enjoy the taste and effects. A semi-sweet berry candy taste lingers on the lips. The Flavor is clean like fresh spring air causing one to puff away with delight. You may find yourself bogarting the blunt. The effects are smooth and calming but not sleepy. This indica dominant strain will leave you focused, yet amazingly buzzed. Likely due in part to the inability to put it down.



Primary Terpenes: Ɓ-Caryophyllene, (-)-α-Bisabolol, δ-Limonene, cis-β-Farnesene (1.42%)



Primary Aromas: OG, Candy, Vanilla, Berry



Smell Profile: The buds present a heavy OG scent with undertones of berry flavored candy and hints of vanilla. Break the pieces apart for a boost of sweetness. If you had to describe in two words, Kush-candy. Is that one word?



Taste Profile: Little to no throat grab makes this strain easy to enjoy. Smooth with a perfect level of sweetness. Not overly sweet, just right. The Flavor is clean like fresh spring air causing one to puff away with delight. A semi-sweet berry candy taste lingers on the lips.



Preferred Time of Use: Afternoon / Evening



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Density: High



Total CBD – 19.59%



THCa - .64%



THC (Delta9) - 0.12%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 21.49%