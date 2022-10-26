You will find this strain extremely eye-catching due to its thick wine purple calyxes spreading densely throughout the buds, surrounded by deep orange stigmas. The trim job is near perfect, with only small trichrome covered sugar leaves left on the flower. If you enjoy fruity and citrusy strains, you are in for a treat. This strain holds within an aroma of fresh lemonade garnished with lavender. Break down these dense buds to reveal how sticky and resiny Purple Sorbet can be. As you take your first hit, you will be met with a warm lavender inhale followed by a sweet grapefruit taste during the exhale that is sure to satisfy novice users and connoisseurs alike. This strain is light and easy on the throat like a warm tea mixed with lemonade. The Purple Sorbet may be helpful for relieving stress or being sociable while also being physically relaxing.



Primary Terpenes: Terpinolene, α-Bisabolol, Myrcene



Primary Aromas: Sweet Grapefruit, Mild Lavender, Lemonade



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime

Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Class: Jacks + Haze

Density: Medium-High

Total CBD – 11.55%

THCa – 0.45%

THC (Delta9) – 0.07%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 12.82%