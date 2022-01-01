About this product
This beautiful indoor hybrid strain is photo-worthy, if you can manage to hold off on smoking it long enough to take a pic. The frost covered green buds are covered in wild orange hairs that stand up on the buds as if they've been electrified. The unique scent is a sweet, creamy aroma that is a combination of fresh strawberries and rose petals. The smell is second only to the taste. This strain will satisfy your taste buds with a mouth-watering flavor you haven't experienced before. Once you try it, your standards will never be the same.
Density: Medium
Primary Terpenes: Linalool, Beta-Myrcene, A-Pinene, Limonene
Primary Aromas: A unique sweet, creamy aroma that is a combination of fresh strawberries and rose petals.
Taste Profile: A mouth-watering sweet floral taste with creamy strawberry undertones.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Anytime
Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Total CBD: 15.03%
THC (Delta 9): 0.06%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 16.253%
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.