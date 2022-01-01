This beautiful indoor hybrid strain is photo-worthy, if you can manage to hold off on smoking it long enough to take a pic. The frost covered green buds are covered in wild orange hairs that stand up on the buds as if they've been electrified. The unique scent is a sweet, creamy aroma that is a combination of fresh strawberries and rose petals. The smell is second only to the taste. This strain will satisfy your taste buds with a mouth-watering flavor you haven't experienced before. Once you try it, your standards will never be the same.



Density: Medium



Primary Terpenes: Linalool, Beta-Myrcene, A-Pinene, Limonene

Primary Aromas: A unique sweet, creamy aroma that is a combination of fresh strawberries and rose petals.

Taste Profile: A mouth-watering sweet floral taste with creamy strawberry undertones.

Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Anytime

Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Total CBD: 15.03%

THC (Delta 9): 0.06%

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 16.253%