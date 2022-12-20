SKUNK (INDOOR) THC-A - This strain is a blast to the past for the OGs' who've been smoking since the 70's. These buds expel a pungent skunky odor that is bound to get the attention of those around you. Once you've settled with the thick gassy skunk scent, you may notice the light hints of earthy pine.



The skunk's heavy trichome coverage glistens in the light causing a crystal-like sheen over the light green dense buds. You'll look like doctor green thumb after breaking down these skunky funky smelly green buds. The good moisture content makes for an easy chunky grind that burns smoothly. Your fingers may be coated with trichomes and sticky green resin by the time your joint is rolled.



The initial dry hit offers heavy flavors of skunky pungent gas and slight undertones of fresh earthy pine. The skunk aroma quickly expands, easily filling the room upon lighting the joint. The flavor is funky and leaves a delicious gassy flavor lingering on the cheeks. After smoking, be prepared for the aroma to stick around as you may smell like Pepe le pew.



Many users have reported to feel a happy euphoric relaxation. The Skunk is a great strain to wind down and relax with after a busy day.



Primary Aromas: Skunky, Musky, Gassy



Smell Profile: These buds expel a pungent skunky odor that is bound to get the attention of those around you. Once you've settled with the thick gassy skunk scent, you may notice the light hints of earthy pine.



Taste Profile: The initial dry hit offers heavy flavors of skunky pungent gas and slight undertones of fresh earthy pine. The flavor is funky and leaves a delicious gassy flavor lingering on the cheeks.



Phenotype: Indica



Density: High



THCa - 20.70%



THC (Delta9) - 0.14%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 22.50%



Harvested: November 2022



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary