We have created the highest quality and the perfect gummy for micro dosing with our 5 mg Live Rosin Delta 9 THC + CBD per gummy.



Each gummy contains 5 mg of Delta-9 THC + 5 mg of CBD + Live Rosin per gummy with 10 gummies per bag for a total of 100 mg.



Microdose Gummies! 5 mg of THC +5 mg CBD Each

Infused Premium Live Rosin

100 mg total Delta 9 THC + CBD | 10 gummies Per Pack

Indica-Infused Pink Lemonade

What is Live Rosin?



Live Rosin is the process of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from fresh uncured hemp plants. It is a solventless process which preserves the most desirable plant compounds for extra potency and quality including preserving the most amount of terpenes possible of any extract.



What is Delta-9 THC?



Delta-9 THC is the cannabinoid most known for the euphoric high that comes with using THC such as smoking flower or consuming other typical THC products in recreational or medical legal states like vape cartridges and edibles. Each Enjoy Hemp product is made from Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC under .3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis making it legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.



Do not take more than 1 gummy in one-sitting. Edibles take about 90 minutes to kick in so start slow.



Nutrition Facts: Serv. Size: 1 Piece (5g), Servings: 40, Amount Per Serving: Calories 10, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 0mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 3g (1% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 2g, Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV). Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.



Ingredients Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Hemp Derived Delta-9 THC, Citric Acid, Natural Fruit Flavors, Natural Colors, and Terpenes.

