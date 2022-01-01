Everything you need for a relaxing weekend. The Smoker's care package includes;



• 1 Ounce CBD Hemp Flower (MINIS)

• 1 Gram CBD Crystalline

• 1 Gram CBD Isolate

• Rolling Paper & Lighter Combo

• 1 High Hemp Wrap Sampler Pack (8 pouches containing 2 wraps each)

• Black Tie Smoker's T-Shirt



Choose Your strain! 1 OZ of (MINIS), 30 grams consisting entirely of small pieces aka "popcorn buds."



1 Gram of CBD Crystalline - Your choice of flavor



1 Gram of CBD Isolate



Plenty of High Hemp wraps to roll and enjoy!



Premium Rolling Papers with crutches and a lighter, AND a Black Tie Smoker's T-shirt so you can rep your favorite brand!!



The Smoker's T is a New Era Tri-Blend Performance Crew Tee made of 4.3-ounce, 50/38/12 poly/ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 30 singles which will help keep you cool and comfortable in the Summer. Moisture-wicking performance joins unbeatable tri-blend softness in this throw-on-and-go tee.