About this product
Everything you need for a relaxing weekend. The Smoker's care package includes;
• 1 Ounce CBD Hemp Flower (MINIS)
• 1 Gram CBD Crystalline
• 1 Gram CBD Isolate
• Rolling Paper & Lighter Combo
• 1 High Hemp Wrap Sampler Pack (8 pouches containing 2 wraps each)
• Black Tie Smoker's T-Shirt
Choose Your strain! 1 OZ of (MINIS), 30 grams consisting entirely of small pieces aka "popcorn buds."
1 Gram of CBD Crystalline - Your choice of flavor
1 Gram of CBD Isolate
Plenty of High Hemp wraps to roll and enjoy!
Premium Rolling Papers with crutches and a lighter, AND a Black Tie Smoker's T-shirt so you can rep your favorite brand!!
The Smoker's T is a New Era Tri-Blend Performance Crew Tee made of 4.3-ounce, 50/38/12 poly/ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 30 singles which will help keep you cool and comfortable in the Summer. Moisture-wicking performance joins unbeatable tri-blend softness in this throw-on-and-go tee.
• 1 Ounce CBD Hemp Flower (MINIS)
• 1 Gram CBD Crystalline
• 1 Gram CBD Isolate
• Rolling Paper & Lighter Combo
• 1 High Hemp Wrap Sampler Pack (8 pouches containing 2 wraps each)
• Black Tie Smoker's T-Shirt
Choose Your strain! 1 OZ of (MINIS), 30 grams consisting entirely of small pieces aka "popcorn buds."
1 Gram of CBD Crystalline - Your choice of flavor
1 Gram of CBD Isolate
Plenty of High Hemp wraps to roll and enjoy!
Premium Rolling Papers with crutches and a lighter, AND a Black Tie Smoker's T-shirt so you can rep your favorite brand!!
The Smoker's T is a New Era Tri-Blend Performance Crew Tee made of 4.3-ounce, 50/38/12 poly/ring spun combed cotton/rayon, 30 singles which will help keep you cool and comfortable in the Summer. Moisture-wicking performance joins unbeatable tri-blend softness in this throw-on-and-go tee.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.