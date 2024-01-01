Sour Bananaz is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that offers a unique and intriguing aroma profile that's sure to captivate your senses. This strain is the result of crossing two popular strains, Sour Diesel and Banana Sherbet, which results in a perfectly balanced high that is known to be uplifting and relaxing. These round dense buds are light green with tannish hues and have very few small orange hairs. Upon opening the bag, you'll be hit with a strong and pungent aroma that is dominated by the sour notes of its Sour Diesel parent. However, this aroma is quickly accented by sweet banana like scents. As you begin to break down the buds, a tangy fruit scent emerges. These buds break down into an easy to roll consistency. As you dry hit the blunt, you'll notice that the flavor of Sour Bananaz is just as unique and complex as its aroma. The smoke is smooth and easy on the throat, with a sweet banana flavor and subtle undertones of diesel fuel that is both refreshing and invigorating. The diesel fuel notes are particularly prominent as it lingers on your tongue long after you've finished smoking. The effects of Sour Bananaz are well-balanced and enjoyable, making it a perfect choice for any time of day. The uplifting high is perfect for boosting creativity and productivity, while the relaxing body high can help soothe stress and tension. Whether you're looking for a strain to help you power through a long day or one to help you unwind and relax, Sour Bananaz is an excellent choice.



Primary Aromas: Sweet Bananas, Diesel Fuel



Smell Profile: Upon opening the bag, you'll be hit with a strong and pungent aroma that is dominated by the sour notes of its Sour Diesel parent. However, this aroma is quickly accented by sweet banana like scents. As you begin to break down the buds, a tangy fruit scent emerges.



Taste Profile: As you dry hit the blunt, you'll notice that the flavor of Sour Bananaz is just as unique and complex as its aroma. The smoke is smooth and easy on the throat, with a sweet banana flavor and subtle undertones of diesel fuel that is both refreshing and invigorating. The diesel fuel notes are particularly prominent as it lingers on your tongue long after you've finished smoking.



Preferred Time of Use: All Day



Phenotype: Sativa Dominant Hybrid



Density: High



THC-A - 19.6%



CBGa - 0.83%



THC (Delta9) - 0.22%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.7%





