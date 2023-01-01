Arguably one of the most popular Sativa phenotypes on the market, the Sour Diesel is famous for it's strong Diesel Fuel scent. Sour Diesel has a very distinct, pungent smell that can be room filling and challenging for those who want to smoke discreetly. Upon opening the jar, your nostrils will endure an immediate stench of fuel followed by undertones earthy skunk. These buds present a beautiful patchwork of purple and dark green hues with a moderate layer of trichomes. Medium sized red-orange hairs can be found throughout. The Sour Diesel's nugs have a decent moisture content that helps ensure an easy on the throat smooth smoke. As you break down these sticky buds, the skunky fuel aroma gets louder. Upon lighting the joint, smooth flavors of earthy gas coat the palate. Light undertones of lemon are expressed during the exhale. Many report mentally stimulating and euphoric effects.



Primary Aromas: Fuel, Earth, Skunk



Smell Profile: Sour Diesel has a very distinct, pungent smell that can be room filling and challenging for those who want to smoke discreetly. Upon opening the jar, your nostrils will endure an immediate punch of fuel followed by undertones earthy skunk.



Taste Profile: Upon lighting the joint, smooth flavors of earthy gas coat the palate. Light undertones of lemon are expressed during the exhale.



Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium



THCa - 19.4%



CBGa - 0.773%



THC (Delta9) - .195%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.4%

