About this product

SOUR LEMONADE – Sour Lemonade has a strong- slightly sweet Lemon scent that explodes out of the jar. The buds have an ideal density that makes them easy to break down. Covered in dark orange hairs, the buds produce an even stronger lemon and cannabis scent when squeezed. The aroma is a bit sour on the finish (like Sour Diesel) in an amazingly pleasant way. The taste of golden lemons and cannabis is like an herbal infused pink sour lemonade. Providing a heavy smoke that flows immediately into the nostrils on the inhale yet is quite easy on the throat. A refreshing exhale that leaves a mild sweet flavor on the lips. The effects are uplifting and have been said to spark creativity. This strain provides beautiful day time vibes. Primary Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene (2.03% Total Terpenes). Primary Aromas: Lemon, Cannabis, Magnolia, Cinnamon. Preferred Time of Use: Morning / Day-Time. Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 15.13% Total CBD – 12.68% Other Cannabinoids – 2.45% THC (Delta 9) - .17% Smell Profile: The dominant smell is Lemon with mild sour cannabis undertones. The lemon scent is somewhat sweet at first but becomes exponentially more pungent including sour nodes when breaking the buds. Taste Profile: The taste of golden lemons and cannabis is like an herbal infused pink sour lemonade. Providing a heavy smoke that flows immediately into the nostrils on the inhale yet is quite easy on the throat. A refreshing exhale that leaves a mild sweet flavor on the lips.