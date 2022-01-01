This greenhouse grown strain produced medium to large pieces that have a beautiful contrasting color scheme including vibrant purple and lime green buds that are covered in bright orange hairs and glistening trichome heads. The smell is easily detected when the container is opened and get even better as you handle the pieces. Pinch the buds to find that each color has unique characteristics. The light green pieces have a sweet tropical fruit scent like that of watermelon, kiwi, and cantaloupe. The darker pieces have a sweet floral scent with herbal undertones. A nice blend that allows the consumer to pick and choose the flavor based on current mood. The flavor is slightly less sweet than the smell. It is sweet with floral undertones. The smoke is medium heavy. The flavor sits on the front of the palate but, if you hit this one too hard it will kick back. The throat grab is noticeable. Large hits are certainly cough inducing. This strain has strong cannabis characteristics. Flirting with the .3% limit, this strain contains .272% THC Δ9 per gram.