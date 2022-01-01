This strain is an indoor production of Oregon CBD’s new and highly improved GG#4 conversion paired with a Lifter mother (SH50 x GG#4 CBD Conversion). The Sour Lifter has a pungent aroma that is sweet at first followed by a sour diesel finish. The buds have a beautiful appearance with dark green, light green, and purple hues throughout each piece. Bright orange hairs stand erect in places making the buds look as if they’ve been electrocuted. The taste is mildly sweet with fruity undertones and a lemon-lime finish. There is little to no throat burn making for a pleasurable smoke. The smoke is light which may entice you to smoke a little more than usual, but you may want to proceed with caution because this indoor strain has 1% THCa within. Its CBD:THC ratio is 12.5:1. The Sour Lifter (INDOOR) is an ideal strain for mental relaxation and body numbing effects.