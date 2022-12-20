STRAWBERRY GELATO - This unique CBD flower is a beautiful greenhouse production. The buds contain a mixture of green and purple hues and have vibrant orange hairs. The flowers are covered in trichomes giving them a frosty appearance. The smell is savory and kushy followed by subtle berry undertones. The purple pieces have a slightly sweeter aroma than the green pieces, but both are mouth-watering. Buds are average size with a medium-density perfect for grinding for use in pipes or joints. The taste is sweeter and truer to the name of this strain. A dry hit on the joint provides a smooth berry flavor with a creamy sweet finish. There is little to not throat grab. The smoke is light yet flavorful filling the palate with a pleasant taste and leaving a sweet taste on the lips. This is the perfect flower for socializing while being relaxed.



Primary Aromas: Kush, Strawberry, Sugar, Floral



Smell Profile: The smell is savory and kushy followed by subtle berry undertones. The purple pieces have a slightly sweeter aroma than the green pieces, but both are mouth-watering. Pinch or break the buds to emit a creamy strawberry sweetness.



Taste Profile: The taste is sweeter and truer to the name of this strain. A dry hit on the joint provides a smooth berry flavor with a creamy sweet finish. There is little to no throat grab. The smoke is light yet flavorful filling the palate with a pleasant taste and leaving a sweet taste on the lips.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Afternoon / Anytime



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 17.66%



Total CBD - 14.89%



CBC - .14%



THCA - .3%



THC (Delta9) - 0.26%