SUPER GLUE (CBG) – The Super Glue (CBG) has an old-school musky, piney scent that is aromatically rich. The buds are of medium to light density and have a nice sandy green hue with dark orange terpenes. The Super Glue buds have been well manicured via hand trimming. The smoke is smooth, providing a unique, mouth-numbing taste. The effects are the real feature of this strain boasting over 22% CBG. If you like CBG, you’re going to love the Super Glue (CBG). Primary Aromas: Pine, Hops, Earthiness. Smell Profile: The smell is piney, musky, and earthy. It’s pleasantly aromatic and springs out of the jar once the lid is opened. There is no spiciness to it at all. Very subtle, yet rich. Taste Profile: The smoke is smooth and sits light on the palate and throat. It has a subtle earthiness to the taste with a lingering hoppy undertone. The smoke begins to numb the tongue after just a couple hits of the joint. Hardly any heat, or harshness, on the throat. Very Smooth. Preferred Time of Use: AnyTime Phenotype: CBG Dominant Hemp Flower Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 17.23% Total CBG – 16.60% Other Cannabinoids – .63% THC (Delta 9) - .06%