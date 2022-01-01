About this product
The Oregon CBD genetics really shine in this strain. Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows extremely well in the Umpqua River Valley and Black Tie’s rendition of this strain proves it. The trichome content gives the buds a silver-like haze. An official Hemp Cup Entry, this strain boasts 27.87% Total Cannabinoids! A powerful aroma and flavor of black pepper and sweet fruits makes this sweet and sour delight irresistible.
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.