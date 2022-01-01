The Oregon CBD genetics really shine in this strain. Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows extremely well in the Umpqua River Valley and Black Tie’s rendition of this strain proves it. The trichome content gives the buds a silver-like haze. An official Hemp Cup Entry, this strain boasts 27.87% Total Cannabinoids! A powerful aroma and flavor of black pepper and sweet fruits makes this sweet and sour delight irresistible.