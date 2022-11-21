This Sativa Dominant Hybrid strain is citrusy and delicious. From the looks to the taste, the experience, and the effects. The Tangerine Dream's buds are light green with bright orange hairs that glisten with trichomes. The buds present a robust Tangerine flavor with undertones of sweet cream, reminiscent of an orange dreamsicle. Buds are semi-sticky and leave a sweet smelling resin on the fingers when broken down. Take a dry hit on the joint/blunt to reveal a sweet mandarin orange flavor. The smoke is pleasant and leaves a sweet orange aftertaste on the lips. The Tangerine Dream provides deep calming body effects that coincide with a euphoric cerebral buzz. Warning: You may find yourself happy and relaxed after enjoying the Tangerine Dream.



Density: Medium



Primary Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, B-Caryophllene



Primary Aromas: Buds are semi-sticky and leave a sweet smelling resin on the fingers when broken down.



Taste Profile: Take a dry hit on the joint/blunt to reveal a sweet mandarin orange flavor. The smoke is pleasant and leaves a sweet orange aftertaste on the lips.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Anytime



Phenotype: Sativa Dominant Hybrid



THC-A -16.40%



THC (Delta 9) -0.28%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 16.80%