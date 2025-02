Indulge in the uplifting joy of Tangie Delta-9 THC DOMES, crafted to deliver a burst of citrusy bliss with every bite. These sativa-infused gummies are infused with 10mg of D9 THC per piece, featuring 10 pieces per bag for a total of 100mg of potent THC goodness per pouch.



Perfect for enhancing creativity and energy levels, these gummies are your go-to choice for turning any ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure. Let the tangy flavors of Tangie DOMES lift your spirits and elevate your experience with a delightful sativa twist.



Key Features:



Amount of Pieces: 10 pieces per bag

Potency per Piece: 10mg D9 THC

Potency per Pouch: 100mg D9 THC

Discover the refreshing taste and energizing effects of Tangie DOMES Delta-9 THC Gummies. Whether you're seeking a boost of creativity or a burst of energy, these gummies are your perfect companion for a cannabis-infused journey.

read more