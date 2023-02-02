A crystallized diamond that is over 99% Pure THC-A. THC-A is an acidic precursor to the psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compound and when heated, this item decarboxylates (changes) into THC. When smoked THC-A creates a powerful "high". But as a raw powder it can be ingested orally to experience its medicinal benefits without the psychoactive effects.
Primarily used for dabbing but can also be used in a variety of other ways. THCa Diamonds can be easily added to dab sauces and atop flowers in a bowl, joint, or blunt. The item can also be ingested orally (Swallow with water).
Total THC-A per gram: 99.41%
Total THC (Delta9) Per gram: ND (non-detected)
Total Potential THC: 87.18% (Decarboxylated Potential)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.