A crystallized diamond that is over 99% Pure THC-A. THC-A is an acidic precursor to the psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compound and when heated, this item decarboxylates (changes) into THC. When smoked THC-A creates a powerful "high". But as a raw powder it can be ingested orally to experience its medicinal benefits without the psychoactive effects.



Primarily used for dabbing but can also be used in a variety of other ways. THCa Diamonds can be easily added to dab sauces and atop flowers in a bowl, joint, or blunt. The item can also be ingested orally (Swallow with water).



Total THC-A per gram: 99.41%



Total THC (Delta9) Per gram: ND (non-detected)



Total Potential THC: 87.18% (Decarboxylated Potential)

