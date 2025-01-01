Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THC-A) Isolate Diamond - A crystallized diamond that is over 99% Pure THC-A. THC-A is an acidic precursor to the psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compound and when heated, this item decarboxylates (changes) into THC. When smoked THC-A creates a powerful "high". But as a raw powder it can be ingested orally to experience its medicinal benefits without the psychoactive effects.



Primarily used for dabbing but can also be used in a variety of other ways. THCa Diamonds can be easily added to dab sauces and atop flowers in a bowl, joint, or blunt. The item can also be ingested orally (Swallow with water).



Total THC-A per gram: 99.41%



Total THC (Delta9) Per gram: ND (non-detected)



Total Potential THC: 87.18% (Decarboxylated Potential)



**3rd Party Lab Analysis Available Here!**



**Please be aware that this product can cause psychoactive effects. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase and/or use.

