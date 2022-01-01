About this product
Containing 2000mg of THC Delta-8 this Tincture delivers euphorically relaxing effects. Enjoy responsibly.
Black Tie’s THC Delta-8 Tincture is delicious and effective. Our pure, all-natural formulas are exceedingly simple: 100% USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil (Coconut Oil) and extract derived from USDA Certified Organic Hemp.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.