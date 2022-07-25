Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) is a compound in cannabis that offers unique effects and potential benefits that set it apart from other cannabinoids like THC and CBD. This fascinating compound is sure to make major waves in the cannabis world as we discover and utilize its full potential.



As its name suggests, THCV is similar to THC in molecular structure, but it provides altogether different effects.



The great thing about THCV is it’s just as easy and versatile to use as any other types of marijuana products: You can smoke it in a bowl or bong, sprinkle it atop flowers in a joint, or make it into butter and make edibles with it. Last but certainly not least, you could Vaporize it. A note for vaporizer enthusiasts: THCV has a boiling point of 428 °F (220 °C), so you’ll need to turn it up higher than you would THC.