About this product
As its name suggests, THCV is similar to THC in molecular structure, but it provides altogether different effects.
The great thing about THCV is it’s just as easy and versatile to use as any other types of marijuana products: You can smoke it in a bowl or bong, sprinkle it atop flowers in a joint, or make it into butter and make edibles with it. Last but certainly not least, you could Vaporize it. A note for vaporizer enthusiasts: THCV has a boiling point of 428 °F (220 °C), so you’ll need to turn it up higher than you would THC.