One of the main subtypes of Girl Scout Cookies, this balanced hybrid strain is also known as Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies or Thin Mint GSC. Famous for its minty aroma and robust doughy flavor reminiscent the Girl Scout Cookie strain. This strain has a medium-sized bud structure with a dense and compact shape, often displaying mixed shades of green. Reddish orange hairs hug these buds tightly. These nugs are moderately coated with shiny trichomes.



The aroma of Thin Mint Cookies (GH) is a blend of dough and sweet herbs, with hints of earthy undertones. The aroma foreshadows the taste primarily offering earthy and doughy flavors. A light mint taste may linger on the palate.



Primary Aromas: Dough, Gas, Fresh Cut Mint



Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day



Phenotype: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Density: Medium - High



THCa - 18.72%



CBGa - 1.73%



THC (Delta9) - .29%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.74%

