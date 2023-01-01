About this product
One of the main subtypes of Girl Scout Cookies, this balanced hybrid strain is also known as Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies or Thin Mint GSC. Famous for its minty aroma and robust doughy flavor reminiscent the Girl Scout Cookie strain. This strain has a medium-sized bud structure with a dense and compact shape, often displaying mixed shades of green. Reddish orange hairs hug these buds tightly. These nugs are moderately coated with shiny trichomes.
The aroma of Thin Mint Cookies (GH) is a blend of dough and sweet herbs, with hints of earthy undertones. The aroma foreshadows the taste primarily offering earthy and doughy flavors. A light mint taste may linger on the palate.
Primary Aromas: Dough, Gas, Fresh Cut Mint
Smell Profile: The aroma of Thin Mint Cookies (GH) is a blend of dough and sweet herbs, with hints of earthy undertones.
Taste Profile: The aroma foreshadows the taste primarily offering earthy and doughy flavors. A light mint taste may linger on the palate.
Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day
Phenotype: Indica Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium - High
THCa - 18.72%
CBGa - 1.73%
THC (Delta9) - .29%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.74%
The aroma of Thin Mint Cookies (GH) is a blend of dough and sweet herbs, with hints of earthy undertones. The aroma foreshadows the taste primarily offering earthy and doughy flavors. A light mint taste may linger on the palate.
Primary Aromas: Dough, Gas, Fresh Cut Mint
Smell Profile: The aroma of Thin Mint Cookies (GH) is a blend of dough and sweet herbs, with hints of earthy undertones.
Taste Profile: The aroma foreshadows the taste primarily offering earthy and doughy flavors. A light mint taste may linger on the palate.
Preferred Time of Use: Morning / All-Day
Phenotype: Indica Dominant Hybrid
Density: Medium - High
THCa - 18.72%
CBGa - 1.73%
THC (Delta9) - .29%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed – 20.74%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.