Containing roughly 500mg of each; CBD, CBG, and THC Delta-8, this Full-Spectrum Tincture truly has the capability of delivering the entourage effect. You will certainly notice the difference in effects between this 1500mg and other tinctures on the market.



Available Flavors: Banana, BlueBerry, Cherry, Chocolate, Original (Unflavored), Vanilla



Container Size: 1oz (30ml) Bottle containing 1638.7 mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extracts



CBD: 596.4mg



CBG: 533.92mg



THC Delta-8: 508.36mg



Servings: 60 x .5ml servings



Amount Per Serving: 27mg of cannabinoids per serving (~8.5mg of each; CBD, CBG, & THC Delta-8)



Ingredients:



- Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extracts



- Organic Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil



- Organic Food Grade Terpenes; For Flavoring



Other Facts:

– Made in the U.S.A.

– Legal in all 50 states