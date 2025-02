It's chill o'clock with Watermelon OG Delta-9 THC DOMES, your new favorite for the ultimate relaxation experience. These indica-infused gummies deliver a taste of summer in every refreshing bite, ensuring you're always in for a potent experience. Just like sinking into the comfiest couch with a bowl of fresh watermelon, these 10mg domes offer pure bliss.



Each bag contains 10 pieces, totaling 100mg of D9 THC per pouch. Get ready for a couch-locked adventure with Watermelon OG DOMES, perfect for those seeking the ultimate indica experience.



Key Features:



Amount of Pieces: 10 pieces per bag

Potency per Piece: 10mg D9 THC

Potency per Pouch: 100mg D9 THC

Indulge in the relaxing flavor and potent effects of Watermelon OG Delta-9 THC DOMES. Whether you're unwinding solo or chilling with friends, these gummies guarantee a laid-back journey into blissful relaxation.

read more